Starting over
It's the last quarter of 2010 and after a hiatus of more than a year, this blog is happening again.
When I started blogging in 2002, "blogging" wasn't a verb, there wasn't even MySpace and I was expecting a long career in the media. There were plenty of mishaps along the way - personal and professional, some which were directly responsible for the many endings and restarts of this blog.
What's different now?
The beginning of a new career in psychology, Couples and Family Therapy, to be exact. Hopefully with a Sex Therapy track. Sex and couples and families, who'dve thunk it?
But as I prepare to to embark on this career, the education aspect is forcing me to delve into me, consciously and un, and so I'm expecting a lot more "feeling" and a lot more to say about it.
It's been years since I last did any serious personal writing, the result of intrusions into my journals, but now there's this new impetus for writing. That and I haven't written much of anything without a journalism job. This will change once the academic papers come due, but that's not started yet.
So where do I go from here? A little more political activism, now that being biased isn't a professional flaw. Lots of why I am where I am, who I am, what I am, where I am and how I am. I know I've heard that "w" questions somewhere before ...
I deleted all the posts prior to this. Partly because the focus is changing and it isn't possible - or intuitive or easy - to hide or delete certain posts out of the 524 that I had. I've kept them archived for own personal access.
The main reason is that looking at where I am - by location - I find myself back where I was about a year before the blog started: Deep West Philly. One of my classes has a community partnership project and by no choice of my own I am volunteering at a school only 5 blocks from where I lived with my girlfriend at the time. It was my first rent responsibility and I was working and going to school at the same time.
It was also the first time that someone else took control of my personal writings. Once things settled down after our break up, she gave me a notebook of her writing (and mine in return). Writing on paper ended shortly after that and I went digital.
Last but not least, my .Mac pages are going to the grave, and so I have to put together a new Web site for that, so why not get the blog up and running again?
So as this Saturday night draws to a close, so will his post, but the sun will rise on another soon.
